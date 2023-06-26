Visit Milwaukee to be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 All-Star Game

The American Association of Professional Baseball is thrilled to announce that VISIT Milwaukee, in partnership with Sports Milwaukee, will be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 AAPB All-Star Game. Festivities will take place at Franklin Field, home of The Milwaukee Milkmen on July 17-18, 2023. VISIT Milwaukee, the city's convention and visitors bureau will seize this opportunity to showcase the world-class attractions, award-winning dining, top-notch amenities and many more great reasons for fans of the AAPB to plan their next trip to Milwaukee.

"We are beyond thrilled to show our support for Franklin Field, Milwaukee Milkmen, and their amazing ownership as they continue to showcase the Milwaukee area as a top sports destination," said Marissa Werner, Director of Sports Milwaukee. "Sports Milwaukee, championed by VISIT Milwaukee, is excited to sponsor this top-notch event and cannot wait to welcome AAPB fans to the area and show them all the incredible things the Cream City has to offer."

"Having the American Association All-Star Game at Franklin Field is going to be an experience like no other," says Michael Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "We want to show our out-of-town visitors what locals already know: Ballpark Commons is the best place to eat, drink, play, and watch baseball!"

Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 18, 2023, presented by VISIT Milwaukee, and Sports Milwaukee. The festivities begin with a Beer Festival on July 17 at 5 p.m., where guests can sample craft beer and soda from over 15 breweries. Visitors are also encouraged to sign up to play in Luxe Golf Bays' Par 3 Tournament, which starts at 2:00 p.m. All participants in the Par 3 Tournament will receive a ticket to that evening's Home Run Derby as part of their registration. To cap off the celebration, the American Association's brightest stars take the field under the lights of Franklin Field for the All-Star Game at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

"The American Association is ecstatic about the partnership with VISIT Milwaukee," said American Association Commissioner, Josh Schaub. "Through the partnership, this All-Star Game will highlight both the City of Milwaukee and the American Association as premier places for fans to visit and watch professional baseball."

In the weeks leading up to the All-Star Game, VISIT Milwaukee will work with the American Association and the Milwaukee Milkmen to spotlight some of the many incredible features that have earned Milwaukee global recognition as one of National Geographic's best destinations in the world for travel in 2023. The league will also work with VISIT Milwaukee to run a promotion where a lucky fan can win a trip to "Visit Milwaukee" for the 2023 All-Star Game. VISIT Milwaukee will also have a dominant presence on site during the All-Star Game and its associated activities, such as The Par 3 Golf Outing at Luxe Golf Bays, and the Beer Festival + Home Run Derby.

For more information about the 2023 AAPB All-Star Game and related activities, please visit: https://www.milwaukeemilkmen.com/allstargame

About VISIT Milwaukee: VISIT Milwaukee creates economic impact and supports a stronger, more inclusive community by promoting the Greater Milwaukee area as a premier tourism destination. Strengthened by VISIT Milwaukee's dynamic convention and leisure marketing initiatives, tourism to Milwaukee contributes $6.018 billion to the local economy, supporting over 43,000 hospitality employees. VISIT Milwaukee has over 850 members, including hotels/motels, restaurants, attractions, services, and area businesses. The Wisconsin Center District, which is undergoing a large-scale expansion slated for completion in 2024, the city of Wauwatosa, and Potawatomi Casino | Hotel are strategic partners with VISIT Milwaukee, providing funding support for conventions and tourism programs. For more information call (800) 554-1448 or visit www.visitmilwaukee.org.

