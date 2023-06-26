Defensively Hounds Struggle to Keep Up

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Cleburne offense was too much for Lake Country in Sunday's series finale, as the Railroaders win this afternoon 12-2 and take the series as well, winning four of the six games.

Following a good start last time out against Cleburne on Tuesday, Conor Fisk struggled a bit more in this ballgame. In 5 innings pitched, the righty allowed 9 hits and 9 runs, walking 0 and striking out 2. The Railroaders offense is statistically the best in the American Association and they showed it in this series, hitting 16 home-runs over the six games in Lake Country. Out of the DockHounds bullpen, Augie Voight, Matt Mullenbach, Jordano Perez, Alberto Gonzalez and Brady Kais all got work in relief this afternoon.

Offensively, the DockHounds were able to scatter 8 hits in the ballgame. Nick Banks reached base three times, getting hit by a pitch twice and notching a single in the 4th inning. Brian Rey had a good end to a solid series, going 2-4 with a homer and a double today. Aaron Simmons got his second start of the series, and went 2-4 as well.

The DockHounds have an off-day tomorrow, before continuing the homestand against the Chicago Dogs. This will be the first series between the DockHounds and Dogs in 2023. First pitch for all three games (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

