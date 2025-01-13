This Friday: Style & Flow Night with Coach Chippy

January 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







*Don't miss Style & Flow Night with social media star Coach Chippy THIS FRIDAY at 7pm as the Sea Dogs take on the Charlottetown Islanders!

That's right, we're bringing the one and only Coach Chippy to TD Station for one night only! The popular social media influencer and content creator has garnered a popular following on social media for his hockey-related content, with over 736,000 followers on TikTok and 450,000 Instagram followers.

Following his most recent appearance at the NHL Winter Classic, this is your chance to meet Coach Chippy in person during the game for autographs, photo opportunities, and more.

And that's not all! The Sea Dogs will hit the ice wearing custom-designed, Coach Chippy-approved Style & Flow jerseys for the game. So don't think, just flow - get your tickets now at the TD Station Box Office, online at tickets.tdstation.com, or by calling (506) 657-1234.

Plus, Minor Hockey teams that purchase 20 or more tickets for the game will be entered to win a Meet & Greet with Coach Chippy! Just fill out the form HERE and a Sea Dogs representative will contact you to complete your group ticket order.

