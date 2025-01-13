Sea Dogs Sign Arizona State Commit Dylan Krayer

January 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed Arizona State University commit Dylan Krayer to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

"We would like to welcome Dylan to our organization," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "He is very hungry to get better every day. Sea Dogs fans can expect a very motivated young man who will play to the identity of our great city."

Krayer is a 17-year-old from Concord, Massachusetts and joins the Sea Dogs from the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL. In 33 games this season he had 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists) in 33 games. Dylan is the brother of Sea Dogs forward Matthew Krayer.

"I'm very excited to join a great organization that has had a great amount of success," said Krayer. "I am ready to get better each day and am excited to have the opportunity to play with my brother."

The five-foot-10, 163-pound forward attended USA Hockey's Boys 17 National Festival in June and finished with six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in six games for the Massachusetts District.

