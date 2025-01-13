Kody Dupuis Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

January 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The Videotron Player of the Week is Shawinigan Cataractes centerman Kody Dupuis. In a pair of home games, the 18-year-old from Blainville, Quebec scored twice and added four assists while the Cataractes went 2-0-0-0 to maintain their spot in the top half of the Western Conference Standings.

On Friday night, Dupuis and the Cataractes put on an offensive show. The third-year veteran achieved a new single-game high with four points, all assists, in a 10-0 Shawinigan whitewash of the Victoriaville Tigres. Dupuis also finished the game with an impressive +4 rating while also winning 10 of 17 faceoffs.

The following afternoon, Dupuis switched from playmaker to sniper, scoring twice, including a late-game insurance marker into an open net, to secure a 4-2 Cataractes triumph over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. It was the Assistant Captain's third straight multi-point game in what represented the Cats' fourth straight victory.

Dupuis has recorded 19 points in 34 games this campaign, nine of which have been scored over the past four contests. Originally drafted by the Cataractes in the fifth round of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Dupuis was also a free agent invite of the Minnesota Wild this past fall.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.