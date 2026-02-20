This Angle of AJ's Hurdle Goes CRAZY!!
Published on February 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from February 20, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule Dates Added Through Mid-March
- Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams
- Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr.
- Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr.
- Riders Add Veteran Global Lb Tyron Vrede