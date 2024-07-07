Third Consecutive Walk-off Victory Lifts Reno to Eleventh Straight Win in Series Finale vs. Sacramento

July 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - With the bases loaded in the 10th inning, Bryson Brigman scored the winning run on a wild pitch to lift the Reno Aces (11-1, 46-41) to a 7-6 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (3-9, 47-40) in Saturday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

With the win, Reno officially completed the series sweep against Sacramento, extending their winning streak to an incredible 11 games.

After back-to-back walk-off heroics on Thursday and Friday, Andres Chaparro came through again for his squad, mashing a three-run blast in the eighth inning to give Reno a 6-5 lead before Sacramento tied the game in the top half of the ninth. The power hitter was unbelievable in the series against the River Cats, going 15-for-24 (.625) with six extra-base hits, three home runs, and 15 RBI.

Kyle Garlick and Blaze Alexander each smashed solo home shots. Alexander tallied his first as a member of the Reno Aces and Garlick collected his team-leading 18th big fly.

Albert Almora gathered three hits, including a triple to lead the bottom half of the first inning. In the past two matchups, the captain of the outfield has gone 6-for-10 with three hits in both games.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first matchup scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 1 3B

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.