Chihuahuas Edge Isotopes, 6-5

July 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5 Saturday night on a game-ending single by Tirso Ornelas with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Ornelas' second walk-off hit this season, after his game-ending home run against Sugar Land on April 30.

Ornelas went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 5-5. The four hits set a new season high for Ornelas. The Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 in the fifth inning before scoring six unanswered runs. San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with two walks in his third MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas reliever Sean Reynolds matched his career high with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings, which was the longest outing by an El Paso reliever this season. Saturday was El Paso's fourth walk-off win this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 5, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (07/06/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-5), El Paso (5-6)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (5-6, 7.02) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-9, 7.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.