El Paso Claims 6-2 Triumph to Split Series with Isotopes

July 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - The Isotopes plated two runs in the top of the third inning but El Paso scored six unanswered tallies between the third and fifth for 6-2 victory over Albuquerque and split the six-game series Sunday night at Southwest University Park

Topes Scope: - Over the first two sets in the second half, the Isotopes held 3-1 series leads in both but dropped the final two contests of each for series splits.

-Despite the loss, Albuquerque won the 2024 season series, 14-13, its second-straight season series victory over the Chihuahuas.

-Albuquerque falls to 5-10 in series finales and 1-6 on the road. The club has lost three-straight series finales.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs for the second time in the second half (also: June 29 vs Salt Lake) and 14th time for the season.

-Albuquerque tallied just one extra-base hits (Sean Bouchard's RBI triple), the eighth time the club has been limited to just one extra-base hit and first time since June 7 at Sacramento.

-Isotope hitters struck out 14 times on the night, tied for the third-most punchouts in a game in 2024 (three times) and most since fanning 16 times June 22 at Oklahoma City.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags in the contest, the 11th time taking three bases in a game and most since stealing four June 25 at Salt Lake.

-The Isotopes turned two doubleplays tonight, bringing their series total to 11 over six games.

-Sean Bouchard recorded an RBI triple to extend his on-base streak to 15-straight with Albuquerque. His six triples are tied for fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

-Elehuris Montero registered two hits and an RBI for his second multi-hit contest in three games with Albuquerque. Has recorded an RBI in all three games.

-Willie MacIver tallied two hits for his 17th multi-hit contest of the year and his fourth-straight. Has a six-game hitting streak, slashing .524/.522/1.095 with three doubles, three homers and seven RBI.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes return home to face the Tacoma Rainiers in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.

