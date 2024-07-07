Chihuahuas Win, 6-2, Over Isotopes

July 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by two runs early on Sunday night but scored the final six runs of the game and won 6-2 over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series.

El Paso's Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, and he played right field for the first time in his professional career. Rosario's homer followed one by Tirso Ornelas in the fifth inning, giving El Paso its first set of back-to-back home runs since Tim Locastro and Brett Sullivan on May 9, also in a home game against Albuquerque. Ornelas now leads the Chihuahuas in home runs with 12 and he's hit seven in his last 17 games. San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and he played second base for five innings in his fourth MLB Injury Rehab game.

Chihuahuas first baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple and a walk. It was Mondou's seventh triple of the season, which is the second most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan went 0-for-1, ending his on-base streak at 34 games, which had been the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Sunday was the final time the Chihuahuas will play Albuquerque this season. El Paso went 13-14 against the Isotopes.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 2, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (07/07/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-6), El Paso (6-6)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (4-3, 5.37) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Chris Vallimont (1-3, 9.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

