Third Annual Seniors Last Swing Returns to Pelicans Ballpark

May 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today the return of Seniors Last Swing to Pelicans Ballpark. The series, which features 59 local high school student-athletes, is presented by WMBF News. The baseball players will be showcased on Tuesday, May 24 and softball on Wednesday, May 25. Both games are slated for a 7:05 PM start with gates opening at 6PM.

The 2022 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional Senior Night ceremonies. In addition to the pre-game ceremony the night will feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, player's headshots on the video board, and more.

"This series originated during 2020 when the high school season was cancelled," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "The response was so overwhelming that it has become an annual event for our Grand Strand seniors."

Tickets for the series are available now, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at the ballpark. Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Seating for both games are general admission. As a general practice, no tickets will be printed and handled on-site, and box office personnel will text tickets to a customer's mobile device rather than distribute a printed ticket.

