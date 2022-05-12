Kannapolis Wins Extra Inning Affair on Thirsty Thursday

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In the second extra inning game of the season between the FredNats and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, it was Kannapolis that stole one 6-5 in 11 innings on Thirsty Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

2019 1st round pick Jackson Rutledge started for the FredNats, but a 51-minute rain delay in the top of the 2nd inning cut his outing short. He didn't return after the delay, and Bryan Peña took over for him.

Neither team scored until the 4th, when one bad bounce turned the game. With two outs, a drop third strike extended the inning and loaded the bases for Ivan Gonzalez, who blasted a grand slam to left field to make it 4-0.

The FredNats wasted no time coming back, scoring three in the 5th. Four walks in a row led to Leandro Emiliani getting an RBI on the 4th one to make it 4-1. A wild pitch brought in Viandel Peña, and then Branden Boissiere grounded out to drive in the 3rd run to make it 4-3.

Sammy Infante appeared to drive in the tying run in the 5th on a blooper, but the ball was called foul and Infante struck out looking two pitches later.

Peña tied the game in the 6th on an RBI double, one of two doubles for him tonight.

We made it all the way to the 11th at 4-4, and then Kannapolis broke through. Alsander Womack drove in the go-ahead run with a double, and then Gonzalez brought him in with a single.

A Jeremy De La Rosa RBI double in the bottom of the 11th brought the FredNats back within one, but a flyout with De La Rosa on 3rd base ended the game.

Bryan Peña pitched 3 innings in relief and allowed the grand slam. Cody Greenhill was excellent, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts. Jose Ferrer and Tyler Schoff also both pitched scoreless innings for the FredNats.

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. for Firework Friday.

