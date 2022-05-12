Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 12 at Augusta

May 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight, the Fireflies continue their series vs the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-1, 4.41 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Augusta rolls with RHP Jordano Perez (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIFTH ERROR OVERSHADOWS FIVE-RUN RALLY: The Columbia Fireflies dropped Wednesday night's contest vs the Augusta GreenJackets 9-8 in 10 innings at SRP Park. After Columbia scored the go-ahead run in the top of the inning, Augusta score the tying run on a balk and the winning run on an error to cap off the night. John McMillon (L, 0-1) worked a scoreless ninth to set the Fireflies up for extras, but his luck didn't continue into the next inning. After walking Adam Zebrowski aboard, Stephen Paolini grounded into a fielder's choice that put runners on the corners with only a single out for Augusta. McMillon balked with Kadon Morton at the dish to score Brandol Mezquita to tie the game 8-8. Two pitches later, Morton rolled over a ball to shortstop Wilmin Candelario, who misplayed the ball, allowing it to go into left and score Paolini to win the game. It's the first time the Fireflies have been walk-off victims this season.

MARTINEZ MAKING HIS WAY: The season has been a tale of two months for the Fireflies infielder. In 12 games in the month of April, Edgar Martinez averaged .186 in 43 at-bats with two triples and just one RBI. Then in seven games across May thus far, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .385 in 26 at-bats with a homer and three RBI. The lefty has done it primarily against right-handed pitching, of whom he has a .279 average against so far this season. The success has allowed Martinez to earn the highest batting average amongst qualifying hitters on the Fireflies roster in the 2022 season.

VAMOS VALDEZ: Wednesday night, Enrique Valdez became the fourth Fireflies player to have a four-hit game this season. Valdez is currently riding a Fireflies-high five-game hitting streak. He's 11-20 (.550) during the stretch.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

