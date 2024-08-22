The Victoria Countdown Is On: Festival Schedule Announced for Touchdown Pacific Presented by WestJet

(Vancouver) - The one-week countdown is officially on. This afternoon, the BC Lions rolled out a schedule of fun, fan-friendly events for Touchdown Pacific presented by WestJet.

Our organization has branded Touchdown Pacific week as a mini-Grey Cup festival, stated Lions' President Duane Vienneau.

From Ship Point Inner Harbour to Langford to downtown Victoria, we're excited to make the Lions and Canadian Football League front and centre for a 72-hour football extravaganza beginning next Thursday.

Fans and media can click HERE for a thorough breakdown of the festival events including musical performers and much more. The excitement serves as a build up to our battle with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, August 31 at Royal Athletic Park. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

Thursday, August 29:

12:00-7:00 pm: Festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour

We kickoff the festival with our opening ceremonies featuring special guests that include Indigenous leaders, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, BC Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham and Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto. The fun includes live music, food and drinks and player autograph sessions which begin at 4:00 pm.

12:00-2:00 pm: BC Lions Open Practice at Langford's Starlight Stadium.

Watch the squad continue preparations for Saturday's big game by taking in a full team practice. Between 1:30 and 2:00 pm fans can get pictures and autographs with their favourite Lions. Limited space is available with registration HERE.

2:30-3:30 pm: Lunch with the BC Lions at White Spot: 941 Langford Parkway

Following practice, join the team for a legendary lunch at a British Columbia staple enjoyed across multiple generations.

7:00 pm- late: Thursday After Party at Bard and Banker

The fun continues into the evening in downtown Victoria. Thursday's party includes a taping of our BC Lions On Tap Radio Show presented by Coors Light with Bob Marjanovich, Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski with special guests from the Lions joining on-site. Fans in attendance can win tickets to a future Lions game and other cool prizes.

Friday, August 30:

12:00- 7:00 pm: Festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour

Day two of the festival includes the Grey Cup on site and autographs featuring both BC Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS players from 2:00-4:00 pm. We will also host a special edition of our BC Lions Coaches Playbook clinic on-site at 1:00 pm. For more info and how to register, click HERE.

7:00 pm- late: Friday After Party at Garrick's Head Pub

The fun continues into the evening as fans are invited to mingle with other diehards on the eve of our battle with the REDBLACKS.

Saturday, August 31:

12:00 pm- post-game: BC Lions Backyard Watch Party presented by PlayNow Sports at Central Park

It's game day! The tailgating fun begins at NOON with our Backyard Watch Party presented by PlayNow Sports at Central Park, located just a couple of first downs away from Royal Athletic Park.

Fans looking to stick around and take in the game day experience can celebrate the homecoming of Victoria Nathan Rourke and watch the action on the big screen.

Those in attendance at the game portion of our Watch Party can be entered to win outstanding prizes including Rourke's GAME WORN jersey from Touchdown Pacific. Kids 17 and under get in for only $12!

Secure your tickets to the Watch Party.

7:00 pm- late: Saturday After Party at The Sticky Wicket

- Cap off the unforgettable three-day festival at another one of Victoria's finest establishments!

