The Labour Day Classic in Hamilton Is a Can't-Miss Event

The most-anticipated event on the Hamilton sports calendar marks the 10th anniversary of Tim Hortons Field

One of the best traditions in Canadian sports returns when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats reignite their longstanding rivalry with the Toronto Argonauts at the annual Labour Day Classic presented by WeatherTech at Tim Hortons Field on Monday, September 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The Labour Day Classic is more than just a game - it's a full-blown civic celebration featuring an electric musical lineup and plenty of entertainment for fans of all ages.

This year's edition of the annual southern Ontario showdown marks the 10-year anniversary of Tim Hortons Field, which hosted the stadium's first event with a 13-12 Tiger-Cats victory over the Argonauts on September 1, 2014.

A FULL DAY OF MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT

The world's greatest cover band Dwayne Gretzky returns to Tim Hortons Field with their can't-miss live music experience for two special performances. The world's greatest cover band will entertain the crowd at halftime, followed by an hour-long concert after the game. Both performances will take place in the Stelco north end. Fans will have a hand in selecting Dwayne Gretzky's setlist with an online vote that begins next week.

Before the game kicks off, Hamilton party band Born in the Eighties, armed with their keytar, drum machine and an extensive song library full of '80s dance party hits with memorable '90s pop, rap and R&B classics, will fire up the crowd in The Stipley, the official pregame gathering spot for all fans located on the south plaza.

The Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra will bring their renowned musical artistry to the event when they perform the national anthem while DJ Beenie Prod will be in the Coors Original Bar (positioned on the level 2 concourse behind section 112) to energize fans with a mix of beats and crowd-pleasers.

FAMILIES ON THE FIELD EXTENDED TO ONE HOUR

The excitement on the field doesn't end when the game does. After the final whistle, all fans are invited to play on the same turf as the pros for a special extended one-hour edition of Families of the Field. Kids will be able to run around, pose for photos and have a blast on our inflatable play structures set up around the field while everyone enjoys the postgame Dwayne Gretzky concert. Don't miss this chance to make game day even more memorable!

ALUMNUS OF DISTINCTION: BAKARI GRANT

Ten years after catching the first touchdown in Tim Hortons Field history, former Ticats receiver Bakari Grant will be recognized as the team's Alumnus of Distinction.

Over the course of his five-year stint (2011-15) with the Ticats, Grant made 242 catches for 3,027 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns while earning recognition as an East Division All-Star in 2013.

Grant will be signing autographs in the south plaza beginning at 1:00 p.m.

HELP SUPPORT PUROLATOR TACKLE HUNGER

Join us as we support the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a monetary donation by simply tapping their credit or debit card to raise much-needed resources for Hamilton Food Share. In return for a donation, fans can take a photo with the Grey Cup in the south plaza.

Donations will be collected outside all stadium gates.

