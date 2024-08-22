One fine from Week 10, none from Week 11
August 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced no fines from Week 11; however, upon further review, one additional fine was announced from Week 10.
Montreal linebacker Bryce Notree has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Hamilton defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
