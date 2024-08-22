One fine from Week 10, none from Week 11

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced no fines from Week 11; however, upon further review, one additional fine was announced from Week 10.

Montreal linebacker Bryce Notree has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Hamilton defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

