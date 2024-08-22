Kurtis Rourke Leads the Way in CFL Scouting Bureau Fall Edition
August 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke headlines the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The native of Oakville, Ont., sits in the No. 1 spot among prospects eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.
CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION
Rank | Name | Position | School | Hometown
1 | Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont.
2 | Damien Alford | WR | Utah | Montreal, Que.
3 | Paris Shand | DL | LSU | Toronto, Ont.
4 | Eric Schon | OL | Duke | Barrie, Ont.
5 | Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.
6 | Nolan Ulm | WR | Eastern Washington | Kelowna, B.C.
7 | Akheem Mesidor | DL | Miami | Ottawa, Ont.
8 | Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.
9 | Wesley Bailey | DL | Rutgers | Ottawa, Ont.
10 | Keelan White | WR | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.
11 | Jett Elad | DB | UNLV | Mississauga, Ont.
12 | Rene Konga | DL | Louisville | Ottawa, Ont.
13 | Devynn Cromwell | DB | Texas Tech | Toronto, Ont.
14 | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal, Que.
15 | Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor | Windsor, Ont.
16 | Nate Martey | DL | Arkansas State | Ottawa, Ont.
17 | Erik Andersen | OL | Western | London, Ont.
18 | Harold Miessan | LB | Montreal | Montreal, Que.
19 | Darien Newell | DL | Queen's | Brampton, Ont.
20 | Jaylen Smith | DB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.
BY THE NUMBERS
The fall rankings include:
Eight defensive linemen
Four defensive backs
Three receivers
Two offensive linemen
Two linebackers
One quarterback
18 schools are represented in the rankings. Western (No. 5 Jackson Findlay and No. 17 Erik Andersen) and Montreal (No. 14 Jeremiah Ojo and No. 18 Harold Miessan) feature multiple players
14 prospects are from the NCAA; six are from U SPORTS
Four of the nine first-round selections in the 2024 CFL Draft were listed in the 2023 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition
TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT
1 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.
Transferred to Indiana after five seasons with Ohio
11 starts last season, passing for 2,207 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 64 per cent completion rate
Rushed for 219 yards and four majors
Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist
Second-team All-MAC as a senior
2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year
In 36 career games, completed 638-of-963 passes for 7,651 yards and 50 touchdowns
2 | DAMIEN ALFORD | WR | UTAH | MONTREAL
Transferred to Utah after four seasons at Syracuse
Started all 13 games last season, recording 33 catches, 610 yards and three touchdowns
In 42 career games with Syracuse, notched 67 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns
19.2 yards per reception ranks fifth in program history
3 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LSU | TORONTO
Entering second season with LSU after three years at Arizona
12 games in 2023, recording 17 tackles, five tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks
In 37 collegiate games, tallied 59 tackles (29 solo, 30 assisted), 10.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks
Member of Canada's U16 National Team in 2017, winning a silver at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Argentina
4 | ERIC SCHON | OL | DUKE | BARRIE, ONT.
Transferred to Duke after four seasons at Holy Cross
Two-time All-Patriot League selection (2022 First Team and 2023 Second Team)
38 games with Holy Cross, including 24 starts
Four Patriot League titles and three appearances in the FCS Championship
1,802 career snaps
5 | JACKSON FINDLAY | DB | WESTERN | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.
11 games in 2023, registering 50 tackles (30 solo, 20 assisted), seven interceptions and 15 passes defended
2023 U SPORTS All-Canadian First Team
2023 OUA First All-Star Team
2021 Vanier Cup
30 career games at Western, notching 119 tackles (63 solo, 56 assisted), four sacks, eight interceptions and 23 passes defended
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 22, 2024
- Command Centre Operations Refocus on Clear and Obvious Principle - CFL
- Kurtis Rourke Leads the Way in CFL Scouting Bureau Fall Edition - CFL
- The Labour Day Classic in Hamilton Is a Can't-Miss Event - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- CFL and Embark Open the Doors to Education - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.