The U-Show: Tony Gasparini Interview

February 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints YouTube Video







Josh Starr of the Dubuque Fighting Saints takes a spin around the USHL, including an interview with Sioux Falls Stampede General Manager Tony Gasparini

