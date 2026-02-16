The U-Show: Scott Gomez Interview

Published on February 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Chicago Steel head coach and former NHL star Scott Gomez!







United States Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.