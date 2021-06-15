The Travs Return Tonight

After a long break, the Travs are BACK and ready for baseball! With only 6 games in June, don't miss your chance to catch the Travs in action before they are back on the road. The Travs are excited to host their 8th annual Faith & Family Night this Saturday featuring a post-game concert from Plumb along with a Kyle Lewis poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

Tuesday, June 15th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Kid's Night

Free Train Rides, $1 Ice Cream, Kid's Run the Bases, plus 1 lucky child will be selected to announce the Travelers batter intros for an inning!

6/15 Tickets

Wednesday, June 16th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Dog Days of Summer

$3 Berm tickets with your dog & $1 Hot Dogs at concessions stands

Presented by Moix RV

6/16 Tickets

Thursday, June 17th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Thirsty Thursday

$2 Busch Lights, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club Members

Promotion: Enter for a chance to win a free boat!

Presented by Arkansas Marine

6/17 Tickets

Friday, June 18th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: POST GAME FIREWORKS

Presented by Arkansas State Parks

Ticket Offer: Girl Scout Night

$4 GA tickets for all Girl Scout

Presented by Arkansas State Parks

Promotion: Watch Dig

All fans 18 & older are invited on the field after the game to dig for a chance to win a free watch courtesy of Sissy's Log Cabin

6/18 Tickets

Saturday, June 19th

Gates - 4:30 PM, Game Time - 5:30 PM

Giveaway: Kyle Lewis Poster

Presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust to the first 1,000 fans

Game Highlight: Faith & Family Night feat. Plumb

Post game concert from Plumb - concert ticket is included with game ticket. Presented by Chick-fil-A, Hickingbotham Investments & Kiko's Kountry RV.

6/19 Tickets

Sunday, June 20th

Gates - 1:10 PM, Game Time - 2:10 PM

Ticket Offer: Military Appreciation

$3 off a Box, Reserved, or GA ticket with a Military ID

Presented by Mid-South Ford

Ticket Offer: Edwards Food Giants $3 Off

$3 off a Box, Reserved, or General Admission ticket with an Edwards Food Giant Coupon (available at local Edwards stores). Redeemable at the Box Office.

Ticket Offer: $10 Church Bulletin Family Pack

$10 for up to 6 GA tickets when you bring your church bulletin, no upgrades available with this package. Redeemable at the Box Office.

Game Highlight: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Presented by Museum of Discovery

6/20 Tickets

Know Before You Go

Click below to find out everything you need to know for gameday including health & safety, ticket management, our clear bag policy and more!

