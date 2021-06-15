The Travs Return Tonight
June 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
After a long break, the Travs are BACK and ready for baseball! With only 6 games in June, don't miss your chance to catch the Travs in action before they are back on the road. The Travs are excited to host their 8th annual Faith & Family Night this Saturday featuring a post-game concert from Plumb along with a Kyle Lewis poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.
Tuesday, June 15th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Kid's Night
Free Train Rides, $1 Ice Cream, Kid's Run the Bases, plus 1 lucky child will be selected to announce the Travelers batter intros for an inning!
6/15 Tickets
Wednesday, June 16th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Dog Days of Summer
$3 Berm tickets with your dog & $1 Hot Dogs at concessions stands
Presented by Moix RV
6/16 Tickets
Thursday, June 17th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Thirsty Thursday
$2 Busch Lights, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club Members
Promotion: Enter for a chance to win a free boat!
Presented by Arkansas Marine
6/17 Tickets
Friday, June 18th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: POST GAME FIREWORKS
Presented by Arkansas State Parks
Ticket Offer: Girl Scout Night
$4 GA tickets for all Girl Scout
Presented by Arkansas State Parks
Promotion: Watch Dig
All fans 18 & older are invited on the field after the game to dig for a chance to win a free watch courtesy of Sissy's Log Cabin
6/18 Tickets
Saturday, June 19th
Gates - 4:30 PM, Game Time - 5:30 PM
Giveaway: Kyle Lewis Poster
Presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust to the first 1,000 fans
Game Highlight: Faith & Family Night feat. Plumb
Post game concert from Plumb - concert ticket is included with game ticket. Presented by Chick-fil-A, Hickingbotham Investments & Kiko's Kountry RV.
6/19 Tickets
Sunday, June 20th
Gates - 1:10 PM, Game Time - 2:10 PM
Ticket Offer: Military Appreciation
$3 off a Box, Reserved, or GA ticket with a Military ID
Presented by Mid-South Ford
Ticket Offer: Edwards Food Giants $3 Off
$3 off a Box, Reserved, or General Admission ticket with an Edwards Food Giant Coupon (available at local Edwards stores). Redeemable at the Box Office.
Ticket Offer: $10 Church Bulletin Family Pack
$10 for up to 6 GA tickets when you bring your church bulletin, no upgrades available with this package. Redeemable at the Box Office.
Game Highlight: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Presented by Museum of Discovery
6/20 Tickets
ï»¿Know Before You Go
Click below to find out everything you need to know for gameday including health & safety, ticket management, our clear bag policy and more!
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021
- The Travs Return Tonight - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.