The Stakes Are Raised Between the New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. Odessa Jackalopes with a Friendly Wager from Chevron

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves® and Chevron today announced a special opportunity for an upcoming home game against NAHL South Division rival Odessa Jackalopes. Chevron will donate $5,000 to Tunnel to Towers Foundation if the New Mexico Ice Wolves win or to the Permian Basin Honor Flight if the Odessa Jackalopes win. Both teams win in the end as the runner up's organization will receive $2,500 from Chevron. It's a fitting and fun wager for Chevron as the company has operations spanning West Texas and New Mexico. The friendly wager is for the game on Friday, February 21 at 6:30pm MT at the Outpost Ice Arena. The teams will play again on Saturday, February 22 at 6:30pm MT.

The friendly wager continues the multi-year partnership between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Chevron that was announced last summer and the February 21 game marks the second consecutive year Chevron has offered the wager opportunity for our communities. The partnership also includes Chevron's logo in ice at the NM Ice Wolves game rink and dasher board ads in both rinks of Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque, NM.

"It's wonderful to have Chevron as an important partner to grow the game of hockey along with all ice sports in the state and friendly wagers like these have an impact on causes we champion, especially Tunnel to Towers Foundation which has a personal meaning to our coach Kevin Hartzell," said Stan E. Hubbard, Owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas. "That weekend of games is a big one for the entire New Mexico Ice Wolves organization with our Tunnel to Towers Foundation efforts and now Chevron has added a special, significant and fun element."

"Chevron is excited to place this friendly wager, once again, in support of our great communities in Texas and New Mexico," said Chevron General Manager of Operations Bobby Hulett. "Tunnels to Towers and Permian Honor Flight are two incredible organizations. Good luck to both teams!"

The New Mexico Ice Wolves will wear special Tunnel to Towers Foundation themed jerseys for the games on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, 2025, which will be auctioned on DASH Auctions with all proceeds going to the foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good" by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as ensuring that America Never Forgets September 11, 2001. A major commitment of Tunnel to Towers is to eradicate veteran homelessness, which has special and personal meaning to New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach Kevin Hartzell. Learn more about coach Hartzell's mission to support our homeless veterans here.

Throughout the weekend all proceeds of rubber NM Ice Wolves that fans toss on the ice after the home team scores will go to Tunnel to Towers as will Chuck-a-Puck proceeds. On the morning of the Saturday, February 22 home game there will be a free pancake breakfast at Outpost Ice Arenas from 8am-10:30am MT hosted by coach Hartzell and the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team to support this effort with all fans and supporters welcome. In addition to the free pancake breakfast, participants are also welcome to enjoy a free public skate from 8:45am-9:45am MT that includes free skate rentals. During the pancake breakfast there will also be a special performance by the newly formed New Mexico Ice Wolves Band comprised of players Sloan Farmer, Tim Hewko, Francois De Villiers, Damon Bickler and Johnny Johannson. While all of the events that are part of the pancake breakfast are free, donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be appreciated in person or using the QR code that will be displayed around Outpost Ice Arenas.

Fan and collector support of the jersey auction will help Tunnel to Towers by placing a bid and taking home a unique fully embroidered game jersey that was designed specifically for this event. The auction will be on the DASH Auctions app starting Wednesday, February 19 at 9am MT and will close Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm MT. 100% of auction proceeds will go directly to Tunnel to Towers, with each jersey starting at $250 and a buy now option of $2,000. In addition to the fully embroidered, game worn jerseys, there will be a few jerseys customized for and signed by celebrities that will be announced at a later date. To bid on an item you must create a DASH Auctions account by visiting https://web.dashapp.io/register, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help Tunnels to Towers while getting a very unique, fully embroidered hockey jersey to show your commitment to a great cause.

Tickets for NM Ice Wolves home games are available at https://tickets.nmicewolves.com/ or through tickets@nmicewolves.com. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com. The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

All NAHL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves please visit their NAHL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. For team media inquiries, please contact Aaron Martinez at 505-212-8762 or amartinez@reelz.com.

