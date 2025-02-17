Norsemen Sweep Home Weekend

St. Cloud swept their home weekend with a 6-2 victory over the Mallards on Friday and a 4-0 shutout against North Iowa on Saturday. Tyler Wishart led the scoring on Friday with 2 goals and an assist. Sam Kartch scored 2 goals as well, and Damian Slavik made 13 saves to improve to 3-0 in net. On Saturday night the Norsemen got goals from Alex Sandhu, Sam Crane, Kyle Miller and Vinny Hart. Wishart picked up two more assists for a 5-point weekend, and Beck Liden made all 39 saves for his 4TH shutout of the season. St. Cloud (22-16-1-3) remains one point behind Aberdeen for the final playoff spot in the Central. The Norsemen host the Mallards at 7 pm this Friday at the MAC and travel to Austin for a 7:05 puck drop on Saturday. Tickets for Friday available at the door or online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com. Watch Saturday's game on NAHLTV.COM

