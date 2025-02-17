Jackalopes Sweep Rhinos 10-4

February 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa Jackalopes 7 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Jackalopes are in the Sun City this weekend as we prepare for the first of two games! The puck dropped at 7:00 PM to a rowdy crowd as the Rhinos & Jackalopes hit the ice. Jackalopes take the first point of the day at just over 8 minutes, but just a minute later the Rhinos' AJ Reed ties it back at 1-1. Following this little skirmish the Rhinos take the lead and are up 2-1 at the end of the first as Seth Rakosky scores one more. Headed in to the second period the Jackalopes start turning up the heat as Nicholas Puricelli brings it back to a tie. As the period progressed both teams chalk up one more a piece to make it 3-3 by the 14:24 mark. With one last goal from the Jackalopes, Odessa takes a 4-3 lead. After one last intermission we return to the ice where the Jackalopes once more push forward. With three goals from Odessa, the Rhinos are put on the backfoot and only manage to take one more before the period is out as Beckett Hinchsliff scores.Final score: Jackalopes 7 - Rhinos 4.

Odessa Jackalopes 10 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 -

