The Stadium at Tidewater Landing to Host Job Fair on Monday, February 24
February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In preparation for its upcoming season and grand opening, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, home of Rhode Island FC, announced today the first annual Stadium Job Fair will be held on Monday, Feb. 24. The job fair will take place at Rhode Island FC Headquarters, located inside the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center (175 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860) from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Interested members of the community will have the opportunity for face-to-face interviews and the chance to be a part of Ocean State history for the inaugural season in RIFC's brand new home in downtown Pawtucket.
"We are really proud to bring 400 jobs to the City of Pawtucket and Rhode Island," said Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "Whether you are a retiree, college student or working professional, we have a lot of great opportunities for outgoing community members looking to be a part of an exciting and fun atmosphere."
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and can apply for various gameday positions from Rhode Island FC and The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, including:
Concessions
Security
Fan Services
Cleaning and Janitorial
Event Operations
Retail and Warehouse Associates
Ticketing
Street Team
Grounds Crew
Ushers
Guest Experience
"Providing an exceptional gameday experience to fans is our number one priority," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "We are excited to invite members of our community that want to help deliver a world-class fan experience that reflects the passion and energy of our fans."
Upon arrival, applications will be available and applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. The event will feature on-the-spot interviews and hiring. Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and passionate about contributing to the welcoming atmosphere at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. No prior experience is necessary, and all applicants will be considered. For questions about the event, candidates can email jobfair@rhodeislandfc.com.
Rhode Island FC's home opener for the 2025 USL Championship is set for Saturday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Fans can secure tickets to the historic game by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.
