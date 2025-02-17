North Carolina FC Signs Forward Adam Luckhurst

February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed forward Adam Luckhurst to a one-year contract through the 2025 USL Championship season with an additional one-year option, pending league and federation approval.

Luckhurst scored 25 goals, added eight assists, and logged 4,262 minutes across five collegiate seasons at Davidson, South Carolina, and Duke.

"I'm super excited to be in the Triangle playing professional footy. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who's been a part of my journey. I can't wait to get to work and win a lot of games," Luckhurst said.

During his first season in the Triangle, Luckhurst scored 11 goals and added two assists in 19 appearances for the Blue Devils. He also netted a brace and hat trick during the season.

"We have enjoyed having Adam in on trial with our group over the last two weeks of our preseason. He's shown to be eager, capable, and has a desire to prove himself at the professional level. He's found a goal in two of our three preseason games and will be a positive addition to our forward line," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

Luckhurst appeared as a trialist for North Carolina FC in the team's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in a preseason friendly.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for this match are available.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.