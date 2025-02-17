Miami FC Signs Puerto Rican International Gerald Díaz

February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Gerald Díaz.

Diaz signs with Miami FC ahead of the 2025 season preparing to make his USL Championship debut. Prior to joining the South Florida team, Diaz played for Academia Quintana FC in Puerto Rico. The midfielder has also played in Spain with CD Buñol and Vilmarxant and Baymon FC in Puerto Rico.

Diaz signed with Baymon following his collegiate campaign in the States. The Puerto Rican played at Marshalltown Community College for the 2018-2019 season. In his 17 appearances, Diaz tallied seven goals and three assists for the MCC Tigers.

"I'm very happy to join Miami FC. I'm excited about this new year and I hope we can achieve all our goals." said Diaz. "We have the support of all the fans for this new season."

On the international side, Diaz plays for the Puerto Rican national team. He was first called up to the U20s in 2016. Diaz also played for the U23 team, before debuting with the senior team in 2017. The midfielder has 12 goals and two assists recorded in his time for Puerto Rico, most recently being in their CONCACAF Nations League B win over Sint Maarten.

