LouCity Sets 2025 Theme Nights with Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Single game tickets are now on sale for Louisville City FC's 2025 season, and each of the club's 17 home games will offer something extra for fans to enjoy.

LouCity's home opener kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 22, when the first 2,000 into Lynn Family Stadium can pick up a commemorative season pennant.

That's the first of many 2025 promotions on a calendar that includes fan favorite nights such as Fill the Fam and Pups at the Pitch, as well as new initiatives including Keep Louisville Weird Night - a celebration of distinctly Louisville businesses.

Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com, through the SeatGeek app or by calling (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours. Fans can also visit LouCity.com/promotions to keep up with any changes and additions to the calendar throughout the season.

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff for all home games. Lynn Family Stadium's popular $2 happy hour returns in 2025, and the BlueOval SK Fan Zone at the venue's north end will continue to offer an array of inflatables, soccer on the mini pitch, face painting and other family friendly activities.

2025 Theme Nights and Promotions

March 22 vs. Loudoun United FC (4 p.m.) - Home Opener

The first 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative 2025 season pennant. Complimentary schedule posters and magnets will also be available for pickup.

March 29 vs. Detroit City FC (4 p.m.) - Derby 151 Day

We're partnering with Churchill Downs in the run up to the first Saturday in May with activations including a photo op with the Derby trophy and appearance from the track's mascot, Churchill Charlie.

April 26 vs. Richmond Kickers (7:30 p.m.) - College Night

Here's your reminder that student tickets - available at LouCity.com/students - are just $8 for LouCity games! Plus, stick around after the final whistle for a silent disco in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone, pong and other games.

May 1 vs. Lexington SC (8 p.m.) - Rivalry Night

Our first league matchup with that new club down the road kicks off Kentucky Derby weekend! Game time is after the races at Churchill Downs, so help us pack out the stadium for a new Louisville tradition. And wear purple...not green. Stay tuned for information on discounted tickets by showing your Pegasus Pin at this official Kentucky Derby Festival event.

May 10 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7:30 p.m.) - Pups at the Pitch

We'll welcome back our furry friends with proceeds going to the Kentucky Humane Society. Those attending with their dogs can visit the BlueOval SK Fan Zone for photo ops, pup cups and a complimentary dog bandana.

June 7 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (8 p.m.) - Pride Night

Football is for all! This night will feature various recognitions of our LGBTQIA+ community, and it's a giveaway opportunity with an item to be provided courtesy of U.S. Bank.

June 11 vs. Rhode Island FC (8 p.m.) - Youth Sports Night

Bring the whole squad! Groups of 10 or more can get their team photo on the video board. Visit LouCity.com/grouptickets to book today.

June 14 vs. Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m.) - Nonprofit Night

Join us to elevate local nonprofits, the organizations that drive positive change in our communities. Nonprofit organizations can email tickets@loucity.com for more information on participating.

June 28 vs. North Carolina FC (8 p.m.) - Fellowship Night

Congregations are encouraged to make it a night at Lynn Family Stadium. Groups of 10 or more will be recognized on the video board. Visit LouCity.com/grouptickets to book today.

July 19 vs. FC Tulsa (8 p.m.) - Super Kid Night

It's our annual evening for the kiddos - especially those living life to the fullest despite some obstacles in their way. Look for a kid-friendly giveaway provided in partnership with Norton Children's.

August 2 vs. North Carolina FC (8 p.m.) - Salute to Heroes Night

Active military, veterans and first responders will receive discounted tickets on a night featuring recognitions of those who commit their lives to our safety and freedoms.

August 9 vs. Charleston Battery (8 p.m.) - Fill the Fam

Sell it out! This popular fixture on the calendar returns for a high-level Eastern Conference game with a pregame T-shirt giveaway.

August 23 vs. New Mexico United (8 p.m.) - Teacher Appreciation Night

School's back in session, and we want to recognize the influential educators in our lives. Stay tuned for more information on discounted tickets for teachers and a school supplies drive.

September 20 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (7:30 p.m.) - Noche Latina

This celebration of our Latin American and Hispanic communities will feature authentic entertainment and cuisine as Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway.

October 4 vs. Indy Eleven (7:30 p.m.) - Pink Night

Fans are encouraged to accent their game day fits with a touch of pink. In partnership with UofL Health, we will raise breast cancer awareness and recognize members of the community impacted by the disease.

October 11 vs. Miami FC (7:30 p.m.) - Keep Louisville Weird Night

Buy and support local! In partnership with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, check out a village of tables and booths for business that make our community unique.

October 25 vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m.) - Trick-or-Treat Night

Kids are encouraged to arrive in costume to Lynn Family Stadium! Check out trick-or-treat spots around the concourse as this event returns bigger and better than last year. Bags will be provided on site.

About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity is the most successful club in the United Soccer League, with four Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship trophies. The club is regularly among the USL Championship's leaders in attendance, averaging about 10,000 fans per game at Lynn Family Stadium, the world-class facility LouCity shares with sister club Racing Louisville FC. The two professional teams are owned by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation.

