The Spokane Indians Are Back

The next AquaSox series gets underway on Tuesday against the Spokane Indians at 7:05. As we welcome in August, it's also our second Bark In The Park, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs! Fans are invited to enjoy the game with their four-legged friends!

Don't miss the special dog competitions during both the 2nd and 5th innings where we will have chew toys waiting for our winners! Following the game our four-legged friends are invited to take a walk around the bases with their owners.

Enjoy a cold beverage, a hot dog, great baseball, and a ballpark full of adorable dogs!

Please be aware that work to resurface Broadway, from 35th Street to Hewitt Avenue, began on Thursday, July 27, and continues through this homestand. Temporary traffic control will be in place, with one northbound and one southbound lane open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for at least two weeks.

