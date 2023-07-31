Conor Larkin Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians reliever Conor Larkin as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for July 24-30. It's the seventh time a C's pitcher has earned the honor this season after Chad Dallas, Trenton Wallace, Devereaux Harrison (twice), Dahian Santos and Abdiel Mendoza took home the award.

Larkin, 24, made three appearances for the C's last week and dominated in each. He started the series with two scoreless innings that featured four strikeouts on July 25, added another zero and a strikeout on July 28 then K'ed five with a walk on July 30. His final line from the six-game set: 3 G, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K.

Larkin - who is in his second stint with Vancouver - has turned his season around in a big way. After posting an 11.57 ERA in April and a 14.73 ERA in May, the Royersford, PA native used a stint on the Development List to his advantage and bounced back to the tune of a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 June innings followed by a 1.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.0 frames this month.

A ninth round pick in 2021 out of Penn State, Larkin has 65 strikeouts in 54.1 career innings and has limited opponents to a .223 average.

With their ticket punched for the 2023 Northwest League Championship Series, Larkin and the C's are on the road in Hillsboro this week and return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, August 8. Tickets for those games, the rest of the regular season and the playoffs are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

