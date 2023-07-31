AquaSox Take Series Finale 3-1

VANCOUVER, BC: Everett starting pitcher Raul Alcantara and Rafael Sanchez of Vancouver matched each other with scoreless frames early on despite both pitchers allowing multiple base runners in each of the first two innings. The AquaSox finally broke through the scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Randy Bednar hit a solo home run off of Sanchez over the left field fence. The home run was the 10th of the season for Bednar.

The AquaSox extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning with RBI singles from Ben Ramirez and Mike Salvatore, driving in Cole Young and Hogan Windish.

Devonte Brown scored Vancouver's only run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Michael Turconi groundout.

Alcantara improved his record to 4-4 on the season, allowing only one run, four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts over five innings. Relief pitchers Kyle Hill, Sam Carlson, Jarod Bayless and Logan Rinehart each threw one hitless inning to close out the game. Rinehart picked up his 10th save of the season and his second in the last three games.

By The Numbers:

0.82 AquaSox pitcher Raul Alcantara had an ERA of 0.82 in two starts against Vancouver on this road trip. Alcantara pitched 11 innings, allowing four hits one earned run, five walks and 12 strikeouts. He had one other start on the previous 2023 trip to Vancouver back on May 11 in what turned out to be his worst outing of the season, allowing nine earned runs in only 1.2 IP.

1.08 The AquaSox bullpen has an ERA of 1.08 over the last four games, combining to pitch 16.2 IP, allowing nine hits, 2 earned runs, eight walks and 16 strikeouts.

10 Jarod Bayless has not allowed an earned run in his last ten relief appearances going back to June 18. Bayless has pitched 14.2 IP over that stretch, allowing four hits, two walks and 18 strikeouts.

7 Kyle Hill has not allowed an earned run in his seven relief appearances in the month of July. Hill has pitched 7.1 IP and only allowed one hit, four walks and 10 strikeouts.

1.96 Sam Carlson has an ERA of 1.96 in his last 16 appearances dating back to June 4. Carlson has pitched 18.1 IP over that time, allowing four earned runs, 12 hits, two walks and 26 strikeouts.

11 Logan Rinehart has not allowed an earned run in 11 of his last 12 appearance.

.455 Mike Salvatore is hitting 5 for 11 over the last three games for a .455 average.

17-8 The AquaSox are now 17-8 in day games and only 33-38 in night games.

11-5 The AquaSox have a record of 11-5 on Sunday games this year, a higher winning percentage than any other day of the week. They are 6-2 in Sunday road games.

1-5 The Vancouver Canadians have a 1-5 record in Sunday games since the beginning of the 2nd half of the season and they are 20-4 in non-Sunday games.

10-2 The Canadians entered Sunday's game with a 10-1 record in the 2nd half of the season when facing a left handed starting pitcher. LHP Raul Alcantara handed them their second loss in that category.

12-12 The AquaSox and Canadians split their 24 head to head games this season. The first place Canadians have a combined overall record of 47-24 against the other four teams in the Northwest League this season.

8 The AquaSox have been held to four runs or less in eight straight games. Their record is 3-5 in those games and they've been outscored 30-19 during that stretch.

7 The last seven AquaSox wins have been by a margin of two runs or less.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox will begin a six-game series on Tuesday August 1 at home against the Spokane Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the radio pre-game show begins at 6:50 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

