The Shorebirds and Crown Easter Fest Returns for 2022

March 10, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and Crown Sports Center are excited to announce the return of the popular event, Coast Country Easter Fest. The indoor event will be held at Crown Sports Center, a proud partner of the Shorebirds, on Saturday, March 26th from 9:30 AM until noon. Crown Sports Center is located at 28410 Crown Road in Fruitland, Maryland. The Coast Country Easter Fest is open to the public and admission is free of charge.

"We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022 season with our partners at Crown Sports Center," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "The Coast Country Easter Fest at Crown Sports Center is an awesome event that allows us to get fans excited for the Shorebirds' season each year and we are excited to bring this back for the community."

"Crown Sports Center is excited for the community and the opportunity to bring the Shorebirds Fan Fest and Crown Easter Egg Hunt under one roof this spring. Come out and get your picture taken with Sherman and the Easter Bunny," said Joey Gilkerson, Owner of Crown Sports Center.

There will be three divisions of Coast Country Easter Egg Hunts. The first Coast Country Easter Egg Hunt will be for children up to age three from 10:00 AM to 10:20 AM and will take place on Field #1. There will be another Easter Egg Hunt from 10:20 AM to 10:40 AM on Field #2 for children four to six years of age. The third and final Easter Egg Hunt will be for children ages seven through 12 from 10:40 AM to 11:00 AM on Field #3.

Sherman and the Easter Bunny will also be available to interact with kids and take pictures inside the arcade from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM.

The Shorebirds are also looking for talented individuals or groups to perform the National Anthem before games this season. Tryouts will be held at the Coast Country Easter Fest from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM in the Crown Room. Registration for the Coast Country National Anthem tryouts will begin at 10:30 AM. Attendance is mandatory for anyone who wishes to perform the National Anthem before a Shorebirds game during the 2022 season. All interested performers will be asked to deliver a short portion of the National Anthem during their tryout.

Opening Night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is set for Friday, April 8 against the Fredericksburg Nationals at 7:05 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at theshorebirds.com/tickets.

Full season, half season, 22-Game, and 12-Game ticket plans can be purchased online as well atheshorebirds.com. For more information on Shorebirds group opportunities for the 2022 season, please visit theshorebirds.com, email groups@theshorebirds.com, or call the front office at 410-219-3112.

Crown Sports Center is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies. In Fruitland, MD, Crown is a 125,000 sq. ft. family sports complex offering indoor and outdoor fields, sports programs, a Family Entertainment Center completed with laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, an arcade, a roller-skating rink, and party rooms are available to host birthday parties. Crown also offers before and aftercare and an exciting summer camp. For more information, please visit our website www.crownsportscenter.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 10, 2022

The Shorebirds and Crown Easter Fest Returns for 2022 - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.