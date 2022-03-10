Clemson vs College of Charleston Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

COLUMBIA, SC -Tickets for the Clemson vs College of Charleston baseball game at Segra Park May 10 will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, March 11 at 10 am.

Tickets for the collegiate face-off start at just $5 and range from $5 to $12. Premium seating options are available and start at $14 per person. For more information on premium seating options, fans can visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park, head to FirefliesTickets.com or call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487.

This will be the second Clemson vs College of Charleston game to be played at Segra Park. The Tigers and the Cougars battled it out in the BullStreet District for the first time on March 20, 2019 in front of over 4,000 fans. The Tigers won the game 4-1 behind six scoreless innings of work from their bullpen. The May 10 game will be the second time the Tigers will play at Segra Park in 2022, following their appearance in the Battle at BullStreet game against the University of South Carolina slated for March 5.

"We're excited to add another collegiate game to our slate of events this spring," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "We always welcome the opportunity to bring more people into the BullStreet District to experience an event at Segra Park. We've had success working with both of these schools in the past and look forward to giving their fanbase in the Midlands another chance to see their teams play closer to their homes."

There are still tickets available for tomorrow's Battle at BullStreet game between Clemson and South Carolina. More information about the Battle of BullStreet game can be found online at BattleAtBullStreet.com. Walk-up tickets will be available at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park and begin at just $10. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and all tickets are based upon availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets today by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, visiting the Fireflies Ticket Office in person at Segra Park or buying them online.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets, an Atlanta Braves affiliate. The Fireflies Opening Day will not be affected by the Major League Baseball lockout. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

