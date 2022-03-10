Salem Red Sox Announce 2022 Sox Fest

SALEM, Va. - To signify the start of the 2022 Minor League season, the Salem Red Sox, Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are hosting an annual Sox Fest event at Salem Memorial Ballpark, presented by Coke and Comfort Suites. The event is set for Saturday, March 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Season Tickets, Flex Plans, Kids Club, Silver Slugger packages, and individual game tickets will be available for purchase and pickup. The day will be filled with food and activities for all ages including a photo booth, outdoor games, inflatables, stadium tours, a mechanical bull, the Grand Opening of the Team Store and more. This event is free and open to the public.

"We are excited to see our returning season ticket holders and welcome the many new members of our season ticket family," said Blair Hoke, Assistant General Manager/VP of Ticket Sales. "Our staff looks forward to this event each year as it kicks off the start to another exciting season of Salem Red Sox baseball."

Opening Day for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox play host to the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the upcoming season, Season Tickets, or Sox Fest, visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389 - 3333.

