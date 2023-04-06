The Rattlers Are Back In Action At Newly Renovated Neuroscience Group Field Next Week

April 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is almost here! The Timber Rattlers open the season on the road this weekend with three games at Beloit against the Sky Carp. The home opener is Tuesday, April 11 with game one of a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. This will be your chance to get to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to see the new renovations, try new food items, pick out new merchandise from the Snake Pit Team Store, and watch the team on the field!

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 at 6:40pm; OPENING NIGHT! Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by A Smooth Move; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: The Rattlers are back and so is Bang for Your Buck! All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 at the first Bang for Your Buck of 2023 courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Opening Night and you will receive a Timber Rattlers Cooler Bag from A Smooth Move.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 at 6:40pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: There are a lot of new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 at 6:40pm - Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; $1.01 Tickets for Reserved Bleacher Seats courtesy of WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: It's the first Friday night game of the year and WIXX presents $1.01 Reserved Seat Bleacher Tickets. Order the $1.01 tickets for this game online at the link above by using coupon code "WIXX". Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 at 1:10pm; Princess Day with Pregame Tea Party presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated; Bonus Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Jackie Robinson Day; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Royal Princesses will be in attendance and you are invited to their pregame Tea Party in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. There is still room for a royal audience by ordering through the ticket office or by using coupon code 'princess' at the link above. It is part of Family Day with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. We have added a bonus Bang for Your Buck with NEW Manufacturing Alliance. The Rattlers will also join the baseball world in celebrating Jackie Robinson Day in honor of the day that Jackie Robinson made his Major League Debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 at 1:10pm; Bluey & Bingo Appearance; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: Wackadoo! Bluey and Bingo are heading to the stadium on April 16! For real life! Meet everyone's favorite Heelers in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their new 2023 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.