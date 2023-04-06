Kernels Rally Past Chiefs on Opening Day

Peoria, IL - Two runs wasn't enough for the Chiefs on Opening Day as Peoria fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 Thursday at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs led 2-1 heading into the top of the eighth inning but a home run by Noah Cardenas tied the game at two. The next batter, Jose Salas, singled and later reached second on a pick-off throw from catcher Jimmy Crooks that sailed into right field. Salas was later singled home by Keoni Cavaco to give the Kernels a 3-2 lead.

The two eighth innings runs were surrendered by Bryan Pope who took the loss. John Stankiewicz was credited with the win for Cedar Rapids.

Hits were at a premium through the first six innings. There were just three hits between the two teams through the game's first six frames..

The early pitcher's duel was credited in large part to Chiefs starter Tink Hence, who twirled four scoreless innings. The Cardinals No. 2 prospect struck out six and gave up just one hit. The 20-year-old logged a career-high 62 pitches on Thursday.

His counterpart, Jaylen Nowlin, also went four innings, striking out four while walking three and allowing just one hit. The left-hander allowed one unearned run in the third inning. Osvaldo Tovalin walked and reached second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third when Francisco Hernandez got on via an error by center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez. Victor Scott II followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Tovalin for the game's first run.

Cedar Rapids tied the game in the sixth against Peoria reliever Alex Cornwell. The lefty issued a one out walk to Emmanuel Rodriguez, then followed by walking Kala'l Rosario. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Misael Urbina grounded into a fielder's choice which scored Rodriguez.

Scott drove in another run in the seventh. Patrick Romeri doubled and Francisco Hernandez singled, putting runners on the corners for Scott, who later singled home Romeri to give Peoria a 2-1 cushion.

After the Kernels took their eighth inning lead, Stankiewicz and Miguel Rodriguez combined to retire six Chiefs in the row to finish the game. Rodriguez was credited with the save. Cedar Rapids pitchers allowed just four hits.

Peoria pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts. Chris Roycroft worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts of his own.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

