Dayton Dragons GameDay for April 6 (At Lake County, 6:35 PM)

April 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 6, 2023lGame # 1

Classic Parkl Eastlake, Ohio l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-0) at Lake County Captains (0-0)

RH Carson Rudd vs. RH Tommy Mace

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the 2023 season opener for both teams. This is the first game of a three-game series and the start to a 132-game season.

Home Opener: The Dragons 23rd home "Opening Night" game is set for Tuesday, April 11 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. For Dragons season tickets, single-game tickets, and group options, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

Team Notes

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

The Dragons roster includes three of the top 22 players in MLB.com's ranking of top Reds prospects. They include Arroyo (#3); outfielder Jay Allen II (#13); and outfielder Austin Hendrick (#22).

The roster includes 20 players who spent all or part of the 2022 season with the Dragons, led by Hendrick, who finished second on the team in both home runs and RBI. Four of the top seven in base hits for the 2022 Dragons return, including Justice Thompson (3rd in hits), Mat Nelson (4th), Hendrick (5th), and Tyler Callihan (7th). Returning starting pitcher Thomas Farr led the 2022 Dragons in innings. Reliever Donovan Benoit led the Dragons in saves in 2022 with 13, finishing second in the entire Reds farm system.

Nelson led the entire nation in home runs at the college level in 2021 at Florida State University.

The Dragons roster includes five players selected in the first three rounds of the draft: Austin Hendrick (1st round, 2020); Jay Allen II (1st round, 2021); Mat Nelson (supplemental 1st round, 2021); Edwin Arroyo (2nd round, 2021); and Tyler Callihan (3rd round, 2019).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., April 7 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr/RH Javi Rivera at Lake County TBA

Sat. April 8 (1:00 pm) Dayton RH Julian Aguiar/RH Jose Acuna at Lake County TBA

Tuesday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks

Wednesday, April 12 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Carson Rudd

Thursday, April 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera

Friday, April 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuna

