The Philpot Bros Have You Seeing DOUBLE #cfl
Published on January 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Which Philpot are you rooting for this season?
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Ink Veteran Offensive Lineman Chris Kolankowski - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- All-CFL Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles Agrees to Terms with Lions - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Release Defensive Back Pickett - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Winnipeg Football Club Announces Changes to Board of Directors - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Als Add a Defensive Tackle
- Alexander Hollins Is Back and Als Add a Running Back
- Alouettes Add One Year to Joseph Zema's Contract
- Alexandre Gagné S'Entend Pour 2026 / Alouettes Re-Sign Alexandre Gagné to One-Year Deal
- Alouettes Sign Starting Centre Justin Lawrence Through 2028