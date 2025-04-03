The Making of MLS: the 30-Year Journey from Start-Up to Stardom

Journey through 30 years of Major League Soccer History. Legends like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Cobi Jones, and Tony Meola take you behind the scenes of the league's humble beginnings to the growth of today.

Discover the untold stories of MLS from Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley - from the outrageous 90s jerseys and wild team names to the changes that fortified and expanded the league. Hear firsthand accounts about navigating the early days of MLS all the way to groundbreaking changes like the Designated Player rule.

Witness the evolution of Soccer Specific Stadiums and the expansion journey from contraction to 10 clubs to expansion of 30 clubs in the U.S. and Canada.

With the FIFA World Cup returning to North America in 2026, learn how the 1994 World Cup sparked MLS into existence and set the stage for its growth. Don't miss this captivating look to see how far Major League Soccer has come!

