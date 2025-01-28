"The Inside Pitch" Returns Wednesday on CJNU 93.7 FM

WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch", the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Wednesday, January 29 on CJNU 93.7 FM.

A special 90-minute edition of the program - hosted by Goldeyes broadcaster Trevor Curl - will air from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Wednesday's episode will feature Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins and veteran outfielder Max Murphy. Trevor will also be joined by Brian Finlayson of the Goldeyes' Communications department.

Watkins was named 2024 American Association Manager of the Year after piloting the club to a 56-43 record and a berth in the Miles Wolff Cup Finals. Named the fifth manager in franchise history November 1, 2023, the former Chicago Cubs infielder spent the previous two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he managed a team that qualified for the post-season three times.

Murphy - re-signed by the Goldeyes December 14 - hit .289 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, and 73 runs batted in in 2024, leading the club in the latter two categories. The 32-year-old is one of the most prolific run producers in American Association history and was named the league's Player of the Year following the 2022 campaign.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through TuneIn or similar radio apps for smartphones and tablets.

2025 Inside Pitch Airdates

Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 26

Wednesday, April 9

Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 30

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 schedule in exactly 100 days (Thursday, May 8) against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is set for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

