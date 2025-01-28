Explorers Sign Meyer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the club has signed catcher Jake Meyer for the 2025 season. The addition of Meyer brings the total of players signed for the 2025 season to 15.

Jake Meyer spent time with two different partner leagues in 2024. He would play one game with Milwaukee in the American Association and another 33 games in the Frontier League with Schaumburg. For the season Meyer hit .222 with 11 RBI in 34 games. Meyer spent part of the 2023 season in the Arizona Complex League with the Colorado Rockies organization where he played 20 games after being signed as a free agent by the Rockies organization. While there, he hit .227 with one home run and five RBI in his first pro season.

Meyer began his college career at the University of Arizona where he would redshirt his first season in 2018 before moving on to Central Arizona College and eventually playing three seasons at Washington State University. In his final season with Washington State in 2022, Meyer played in 40 games with a .227/.318/.364 slash line. Meyer hit three home runs and drove in 15 runs while starting 32 games- all but one behind the plate. He would add seven multiple-hit games, including one three-hit game during the season. In Pac-12 Conference play, Meyer hit .257 with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. Behind the plate Meyer finished third in the Pac-12 with 10 runners caught stealing with a .983 fielding percentage and threw out 10 of 36 attempts for a 28 percent clip. Meyer got the season started with a bang when he doubled and hit a go-ahead solo home run in the season-opening win at Hawaii. He would finish his college career being named to the Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll while majoring in Sport Management.

In 2021 Meyer was named All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention after appearing in all 49 games, 44 as the starting catcher. He hit .281 with 45 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 22 RBI and 35 runs scored and would record 13 multiple-hit games including six 3-hit games. He would slash a line of .281/.370/.431 for the Cougars. He would throw out 10 runners in 54 attempts for the year behind the plate and would record four multiple-RBI games at the plate. Meyer, once again, was named to the Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll and would play four games following the season in the Cape Cod Summer League with Falmouth.

Meyer played in 12 games in the shortened 2020 season, starting 10 as catcher for Washington State. He hit .314 with one double, seven RBI and four runs scored with three multiple-hit games for the season. In 2019, Meyer would spend his red shirt Freshman season at Central Arizona College as a member of the Junior College National Championship team. Meyer was named to the JUCO World Series All-Tournament Team in the postseason and was named to the NJCAA Academic All-American Team. For the season he hit .285 with 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 RBI. Meyer would catch 17 runners attempting to steal in his only season on campus.

Meyer attended Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona and was a three-year varsity letter winner on the baseball team and captain for final year. Meyer was born in Newport Beach, California.

Players signed 2025:

C Jake Meyer

RHP Heitor Tokar

IF Luis Toribio

IF Abdiel Layer

OF Jose Layer

OF Austin Davis

OF Zac Vooletich

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates. The official podcast of the Explorers can be found online and tune into the live show on Facebook Live during the offseason for more news and Explorers content.

