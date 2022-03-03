The Inside Pitch Returns Monday Evening

March 3, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, March 7th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Monday's guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' infielder Kevin Lachance, and Baseball America Editor-In-Chief JJ Cooper.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Lachance is returning for a fourth year in Winnipeg, and hit .326 with a career-high nine home runs in 2021. The 27-year-old first joined the Goldeyes in 2019, and had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks less than a month into the season. Lachance was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th round in 2016 out of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County where he set the Retrievers' career record for stolen bases.

Cooper has written for Baseball America since 2002 where he has provided extensive coverage of independent baseball. Cooper is heavily involved in Baseball America's annual efforts in scouting and ranking the affiliated minor leagues, as well as covering Major League Baseball's amateur draft.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, February 21st

Monday, March 7th

Monday, March 21st

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

