Milwaukee Milkmen Set for May 13th Home Opener

Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen

Franklin, Wisconsin - With news of Major League Baseball postponing their season due to a management-labor lockout, fans will be relieved to know that professional baseball and all the trimmings will still be available via the American Association league and the Milwaukee Milkmen - true to the league's motto, "for the love of the game."

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association baseball league will kick off their home schedule on May 13th against the Lake Country Dockhounds, with the first pitch crossing the plate at 6:35pm.

"We feel so enormously fortunate to be back in action," noted Milkmen Manager Anthony Barone. "The whole team has been counting down the days until we can get on the diamond again."

As usual, a parade of family-friendly events is on deck at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen, including Star Wars Night on June 4th, Halloween in July on July 9th, fan-favorite ZOOPERSTARS on July 23rd, and always-popular Princesses and Superheroes on August 27th, just to name a few.

"This is what 'For Love of the Game' is all about," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "It's fantastic to be able to experience professional baseball and everything that goes with it in spite of the major league negotiation deadlock."

As anyone who has attended a Milkmen game knows, parking at Franklin Field is free, and every seat in the stadium is a great one (accessible seating is available as well). There are fun and games between every inning, brought to you by mischief-loving mascot Bo Vine and friends. All-inclusive seats for groups of 10 to 500+ are available from just $30, including a free gift for each group member!

"It's 'dinner and a show,'" noted Milkmen General Manager Dan Kuenzi. "You can't beat the tremendous atmosphere and entertainment value available for the whole family at Franklin Field. It's a real treasure."

Following their championship season in 2020, the Milkmen finished third in the American Association North Division last year, making the playoffs and playing in the wild card game. They have high hopes for the upcoming season given the return of 2021 American Association Pitcher of the Year Myles Smith, and the signing of 2019 American Association Player of the Year Keon Barnum.

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at www.milwaukeemilkmen.com.

