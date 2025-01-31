The Heat Is on as St. Louis Hosts Harrisburg Saturday

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the Harrisburg Heat Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The contest is a rematch between the two teams, who clashed last Sunday, January 26 at the Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. St. Louis won that duel in dramatic fashion, scoring three goals in the final two minutes of the game to take home a 5-4 victory. Harrisburg would no doubt love to return the favor on the Ambush home turf.

The Ambush are at the halfway point in the season and are among four teams, including Harrisburg, that are separated by two points in the race for a playoff spot. No teams are eliminated yet, but with half their season behind them, each game takes on more importance for the Ambush if their playoff aspirations are to be realized.

Saturday's battle is the only one for the Ambush this weekend, while Harrisburg plays two on the road. After Saturday's game, the Heat head west to clash with the Kansas City Comets at 5:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Saturday is also player card night, with the first 1,000 fans getting a pack of 15 Ambush player cards upon entry. Following Saturday's game, the Ambush host the San Diego Sockers next Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 6:06 p.m. CT at The Family Arena.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

