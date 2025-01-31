Alami, Empire "Want to Win Both Games" against Savage

Ontario, Calif. - As another intense week of Empire Strykers training nears its end, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) side looks to ride the confidence it gained during its recent back-to-back games against the Tacoma Stars into a pair of home meetings with defending champion Chihuahua Savage. With the 2024-25 iteration of the Savage having looked significantly more vulnerable on the road than at the friendly confines of Corner Sport Arena, the Strykers may have realistic aspirations of handing their Mexican opposition its second and third defeats in four matches.

6-6-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Empire takes on 10-2-0 Chihuahua at Ontario's Toyota Arena on Sunday, February 2, at 4:05 PM PST and again on Wednesday, February 5, at 6:35 PM PST. Both fixtures will stream exclusively in English on CBS Sports Golazo Network and in Spanish on the MASL's official YouTube channel (@MASLtv). Outside the U.S., Sunday's clash will be available on Sportworld, with international streaming partners for Wednesday's game to be finalized in the next few days. Tickets may be purchased at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

In Saturday's shootout loss at Tacoma following a 5-5 draw through overtime, the Strykers featured a roster without several key contributors, mindful of the fact they would be hopping on an early-morning flight for the rematch in California less than 24 hours later. Among those who did not make the trip to Washington were midfielders Andy Reyes and Marco Fabián as well as forwards Mounir Alami and Abdul Mansaray. The opposition did not field two indoor legends for either game against Empire in goalkeeper Chris Toth and forward Nick Perera, with both coming off U.S. beach soccer national team camp.

The fiercely contested affair at accesso shoWare Center saw the Strykers offense powered by a defender, as Mexican Emmanuel Aguirre grabbed two goals and a helper. The Stars also featured an unlikely attacking standout in defender Tyler John, who chipped in one tally and one assist. Taking the place of ex-Empire standout Toth, Tacoma backstop Donal Motch put in an excellent shift of his own, boasting 14 saves and a .737 save percentage.

Former Morocco youth international Alami was watching from afar as his Strykers earned a tie in 75 minutes of action.

"We played really a good game, and one point is not bad," he said. "It's not quite the result we want, but it still feels like a win for us because it was on the road, which is not easy. I wish I could play, but the coach wants me to get rest and be a hundred percent for Sunday. I understand because we have a very deep squad. Everyone is ready to go and do a job. It was frustrating that I couldn't help the team, but it tried to focus on being ready for the home game."

Head coach Onua Obasi's strategy appeared to pay off the next day, with Fabián and Alami each exploding for four points as Empire drubbed Tacoma 12-5 in Ontario. While keeper Brian Orozco scored a memorable long-range goal and kept a clean sheet through his 30 minutes on the turf, backline anchor Robert Palmer recorded five blocks and three assists. Midfielders Justin Stinson and Jorge DeLeon each had three points in the match, Stinson bagging a hat trick. Stars defender John continued his impressive attacking form, bagging two points yet again.

The victory served as a coming-out party of sorts for the Strykers' "terrific trio" on offense, as it saw Alami join teammates Fabián and Stinson as part of ten best points-getters in the MASL for the very first time. The 25-year-old Alami scored three goals of his own against Tacoma, adding one helper.

"It was really a fun game," offered the pro indoor rookie. "To score my first hat trick for our fans was very special. The more games I play with Marco and Justin, the more connection we get. It's the result of working together and getting better day by day in training. They are both really great players. It's great to have three guys in the top ten, but it's not just Marco, Justin and me. Everyone on the team can score. This is the best offense of my career so far. I'm very grateful to coach Obasi for believing in me and to all my teammates for making my transition to indoor a lot easier."

Having solidified its playoff positioning with the four combined points earned against Tacoma, sixth-place Empire now aims to keep seventh-place Utica City FC at bay. With UCFC trailing by six points but holding four games in hand, two strong showings against Chihuahua would go a long way toward the Strykers remaining in the top half of the standings long-term. While boasting a comfortable cushion over those currently outside the postseason picture, Onua Obasi's men need to keep an eye on Harrisburg and Tacoma, with each having collected 12 fewer points but having played four fewer games and three fewer games, respectively. Empire aims to return to the knockout stages following three straight absences.

The Strykers defense is led by captain Robert Palmer, who is second in the league in blocks (30), with Momo Gueye (7) a distant runner-up on the pair's side. Meanwhile, Fabián, Stinson and Alami form a formidable attack that gets frequent support from midfielder Andy Reyes.

Fabián ranks fourth in the MASL in points (24), tied for second in goals (16) and tied for sixth in points per game (2.0 in 12). Stinson's production has been similarly impressive, as the St. Louis native sits tied for seventh in the league in points (20) and tied for fourth in goals (14) as well second on Empire in points per game (1.5 in 13). Moroccan Alami is tied for ninth in the league in both points (18) and goals (12). Club icon Reyes ranks tied for seventh in assists (9), with Fabián (8) a close second on the Strykers.

Among the Southern Californians' greatest strengths is their unpredictability going forward, as even two of the team's goalkeepers boast significant offensive outputs. While Claysson De Lima has three helpers in eight appearances, Brandon Gomez has a goal and an assist in five.

Having made a change at head coach during the offseason, the Chihuahua Savage appears in contention for a third straight MASL crown under its new man in charge, Edgar "Chebo" Martinez. However, despite Martinez's men currently sitting in first place, they will need strong showings against the Strykers in order to prevail in the face of intense pressure from the three teams immediately below them, each of whom has played two fewer games. While Baltimore and San Diego trail by a mere two points, Kansas City lags five points behind the top of the table. Even fifth-place Milwaukee holds legitimate aspirations of claiming the league lead, having collected five fewer points than Chihuahua with one game in hand.

The Savage backline is jointly led by Roberto Escalante and Jaime Alejandro Romero. Escalante sits tied for ninth in the league in blocks (17), with Romero (16) trailing narrowly behind as runner-up on the two veterans' squad. Escalante is well known for his successful excursions into the opposition half, as he has earned a point per game through eleven, with fellow defender Cesar Ruiz boasting an even more impressive average at 1.3 in ten.

However, Chihuahua's undisputed attacking leaders are Jorge Ríos and Hugo Puentes. Midfielder Ríos is second in the MASL in goals (16), first in power play goals (3), tied for first in points (26), tied for second in points per game (2.4 in 11) and tied for fourth in assists together with teammate Bryan Macias (10 each). Forward Puentes ranks sixth in points (22), tied for sixth in both goals (13) and points per game (2.0 in 11), and tied for seventh in assists (9).

While the Savage boasts a perfect 8-0 record at home this season, the Mexicans have lost two of their four away matches and narrowly avoided defeat in the other two. Most recently, Chihuahua needed overtime to down host Milwaukee Wave 7-6, having previously dropped a 2-5 decision at Kansas City. Empire's only meeting with the defending champs thus far in 2024-25 was a trial by fire, as the U.S.-based side had undergone a major roster overhaul and made a hopeful trip south of the border for its December 13 season opener, only to suffer what ultimately felt like an inevitable 3-10 defeat.

"The Savage has a big advantage on that field because it's so small," offered rookie Alami, who grabbed his first MASL goal in the December clash, courtesy of a beautiful looping header into the upper ninety. "Every team that goes to Chihuahua struggles - not just us. It was our first game together, too, so that was very difficult. Of course, the next two games are not going to be easy for us, either. They are the champions, so you have to give them respect. Still, our goal is to win both games. We have the guys to do it, and we work very hard. I also want to score some more goals. It's fun to score and win at home."

The Empire Strykers take on visiting MASL champion Chihuahua Savage in consecutive matches on Sunday, February 2, and Wednesday, February 5. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available here.

