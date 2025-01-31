Stars Drop a 4-1 Defensive Battle to Savage in Mexico

January 31, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







CHIHUAHUA, MX. - The Tacoma Stars (2-7-2) and Chihuahua Savage (11-2-0) put up 29 goals in their first meeting at Corner Sport Arena. Tonight was a different contest completely as the teams entered the final quarter even at 1-1 before Chihuahua scored three straight goals in the fourth quarter to top Tacoma 4-1. Two players made their MASL debuts for Tacoma in arguably the toughest arena to play in as a visitor with Jonathon Leiding and Missael Lopez seeing their first professional indoor soccer action.

The lone goal of the first half went to the Savage in the second quarter when Jose Gilberto Lopez headed in a loos ball in front of Stars keeper Chris Toth to give Chihuahua a slim, 1-0 lead at the half.

The Stars did have a couple of opportunities on the power play, but Chihuahua was able to kill both penalties to keep the Stars off the scoreboard. The Savage outshot Tacoma by a 21-16 margin through the first 30 minutes of play.

Tacoma evened the match with the only goal of the third quarter. Willie Spurr broke up the right boards and found Alessandro Canale all alone in the box for the one-time tap in to make it 1-1 with 7:19 to go in the frame.

Like the second quarter, the Savage scored in the first minute of play in the fourth frame. Just 14 seconds in, Jorge Ríos connected with Javier Gallegos for his fifth goal of the season to give Chihuahua a 2-1 lead with 14:46 to play.

Chihuahua tacked on another goal, this time via their second power play chance of the game. After the Stars were penalized for too many men, Erick Tovar converted on the the man-advantage to give Chihuahua a 3-1 lead with 13:46 on the clock.

The Savage put the dagger in the Stars with less than two minutes remaining. Miguel Angel Diaz picked up with 7th goal of the season to run the Chihuahua advantage to 4-1, the score they would win the game by.

The Stars will head to Oceanside, CA to take on the San Diego Sockers at Frontwave Arena this Sunday before returning home to host the Milwaukee Wave in their first visit to the accesso ShoWare Center since 2017 on Saturday, February 8 at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at www.tacomastars.showare.com today!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - None. Penalties - CUU Escalante (bc- pushing) 8:24.

2nd - CUU Lopez-8 0:50. Penalties - CUU Diaz (bc- pushing) 0:50.

3rd - TAC Canale-3 (Brisco) 7:32. Penalties - TAC Torres (bc- tripping) 11:17.

4th - CUU Gallegos-5 0:14; CUU Tovar-11 13:46 pp; CUU Diaz-7 (Castaneda) 13:01. Penalties - TAC (bc- too many men) 0:25.

Power Play - Stars 0/2, Chihuahua 1/2

Shots - Stars 36, Chihuahua 42

Fouls - Stars 14, Chihuahua 13

Penalty Minutes - Stars 2, Chihuahua 4

Attendance - 1,490

Select suites are still available for some games. Enjoy a Stars game with your family and friends in your own private suite! For more information call 1-844-STARS-84 today.

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

Stay up to date with the Stars by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).

--- WHAT A FEELIN' ---

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.