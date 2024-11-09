The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Fight to End, Knocked out of MLS Cup Playoffs

November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It was Charlotte FC's night until it wasn't. The Crown showed the fight, the energy, and everything they needed to get the win. But the soccer gods had other ideas, as Charlotte FC were knocked out of MLS Cup Playoffs after a penalty shootout in Orlando.

The first half was the chaos we expected it to be. Charlotte defended like their life depended on it because it did. Orlando hit the post twice, Kahlina was Kahlina, and what few chances Charlotte had never materialized.

However, the tumultuous event of the night came in the first half: A Patrick Agyemang goal, or not goal. Pep Biel slotted Pat in on goal, a slip pass over the backline, and Pat had a clinical chip to put Charlotte up 1-0. The goal would be deemed offside. But Charlotte fans, players, and everyone really will be hard-pressed to see how it was clear and obvious. No camera angles in Orlando were satisfactory enough to get a real clear look. So the offside call was upheld, despite what looked to be a trailing defender holding Patrick onside. 0-0 at the break.

To the second half, we went, where the chaos never stopped. The defense continued to play lights out, with Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, and Ashley Westwood all making miraculous, match-saving stops. By the 60th minute, it was clear Charlotte needed a shakeup, and on came Karol Swiderski and, moments later, Liel Abada too. It was the spark plug the side needed as some momentum swung back Charlotte's way. Karol would break the deadlock in the 81st minute after controlling the ball, driving at the backline, finding Liel in the box, who played it back across for Karol to finish. It was the exact moment you needed out of two DPs late in the match. 1-0 Charlotte.

From there it was an onslaught from Orlando. But the word of the week was 'energy', and Charlotte showed it. The entire XI gave it everything they had. Incredible effort from the boys. Unfortunately, it was undone by a moment in the box, and it was deemed a penalty for Orlando. After minutes of review, VAR asked the referee to go and look at his decision. This, de facto, means VAR believed that he made an error and is worth a second look. Once again, the angles seemed unsuitable, but the referee quickly decided his call was correct and did not listen to VAR. Penalty to Orlando. Kahlina saved it, but Facundo Torres scored and followed his shot. 1-1 in stoppage time.

To penalties, we went. Orlando had momentum and a home-field advantage, and the night was over for Charlotte. 4-1 in the shootout saw The Crown out of the playoffs.

Incredible fight and heart from Charlotte FC. Their season comes to an end but Dean Smith and the boys will be proud of the season they had. A standard has been set, and expectations will be high in 2025.

