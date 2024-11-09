FC Cincinnati Fall 6-5 in shootout to New York City
November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Following a scoreless draw in Game 3 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, FC Cincinnati's 2024 season came to a close following a 6-5 shootout defeat to New York City.
NYCFC won the Round One series, two games to one. The Orange and Blue's season ended at 23-15-7. Roman Celentano made two saves in the shootout which went to nine kicks for each side.
The loss marked the first time FC Cincinnati had been defeated in the opening Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs amidst the club's three-year stretch in the postseason.
GAME NOTES
- FC Cincinnati and NYCFC finished in a draw for the first time since 2022 ... FCC's overall record against NYCFC is 6-8-3 following six matches against the club this season.
- FC Cincinnati are 4-4 in match-deciding penalty kick shootouts since 2019.
- FC Cincinnati are 7-5-6 (2-4 in shootouts) in win-or-go home matches since 2019.
- Since the start of the 2023 season, FC Cincinnati are 5-0-1 against NYCFC at TQL Stadium, outscoring the Pigeons 10-2.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC
Date: November 9, 2024
Competition: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One, Game 3
Venue: TQL Stadium
Attendance: 22,487
Kickoff: 4:10 p.m. ET
Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT (SO)
CIN: 0-0-0 (5)
NYC: 0-0-0 (6)
CIN - None
NYC - None
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY (KICK TAKEN)
CIN: Luciano Acosta (1) - Scored
Yamil Asad (3) - Scored
Sergio Santos (5) - Scored
Pavel Bucha (7) - Saved
Kevin Kelsy (9) - Scored
Miles Robinson (11) - Scored
Gerardo Valenzuela (13) - Saved
Chidozie Awaziem (15) - Missed
Teenage Hadebe (17) - Saved
NYC: Santiago Rodríguez (2) - Scored
Monsef Bakrar (4) - Scored
Keaton Parks (6) - Scored
James Sands (8) - Scored
Thiago Martins (10) - Saved
Justin Haak (12) - Scored
Kevin O'Toole (14) - Saved
Andrés Perea (16) - Missed
Mitja Ilenic (18) - Scored
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad, Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 84'), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 90'), Luciano Acosta (C), Luca Orellano (Kevin Kelsy 84'), Yuya Kubo (Sergio Santos 71')
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Niko Gioacchini, Corey Baird, Bret Halsey, Sergio Santos, Ian Murphy
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
NYC: Matt Freese, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic, Justin Haak, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez (Monsef Bakrar 85'), Hannes Wolf (Andrés Perea 75')
Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Birk Risa, Jovan Mijatović,, Julián Fernández, Strahinja Tanasijević, Christian McFarlane, Agustin Ojeda
Head Coach: Nick Cushing
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NYC
Shots: 16 / 7
Shots on Goal: 4 / 1
Saves: 1 / 4
Corner Kicks: 1 / 5
Fouls: 12 / 13
Offside: 2 / 3
Possession: 52 / 48
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NYC - Keaton Parks (Yellow Card) 11'
CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 65'
NYC - Kevin O'Toole (Yellow Card) 83'
CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 85'
NYC - Santiago Rodríguez (Yellow Card) 89'
CIN - Chidozie Awaziem (Yellow Card) 90'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Drew Fischer
Ast. Referees: Logan Brown, Micheal Barwegen
Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Tom Supple
