FC Cincinnati Fall 6-5 in shootout to New York City

November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Following a scoreless draw in Game 3 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, FC Cincinnati's 2024 season came to a close following a 6-5 shootout defeat to New York City.

NYCFC won the Round One series, two games to one. The Orange and Blue's season ended at 23-15-7. Roman Celentano made two saves in the shootout which went to nine kicks for each side.

The loss marked the first time FC Cincinnati had been defeated in the opening Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs amidst the club's three-year stretch in the postseason.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati and NYCFC finished in a draw for the first time since 2022 ... FCC's overall record against NYCFC is 6-8-3 following six matches against the club this season.

- FC Cincinnati are 4-4 in match-deciding penalty kick shootouts since 2019.

- FC Cincinnati are 7-5-6 (2-4 in shootouts) in win-or-go home matches since 2019.

- Since the start of the 2023 season, FC Cincinnati are 5-0-1 against NYCFC at TQL Stadium, outscoring the Pigeons 10-2.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC

Date: November 9, 2024

Competition: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One, Game 3

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 22,487

Kickoff: 4:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT (SO)

CIN: 0-0-0 (5)

NYC: 0-0-0 (6)

CIN - None

NYC - None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY (KICK TAKEN)

CIN: Luciano Acosta (1) - Scored

Yamil Asad (3) - Scored

Sergio Santos (5) - Scored

Pavel Bucha (7) - Saved

Kevin Kelsy (9) - Scored

Miles Robinson (11) - Scored

Gerardo Valenzuela (13) - Saved

Chidozie Awaziem (15) - Missed

Teenage Hadebe (17) - Saved

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez (2) - Scored

Monsef Bakrar (4) - Scored

Keaton Parks (6) - Scored

James Sands (8) - Scored

Thiago Martins (10) - Saved

Justin Haak (12) - Scored

Kevin O'Toole (14) - Saved

Andrés Perea (16) - Missed

Mitja Ilenic (18) - Scored

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad, Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 84'), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 90'), Luciano Acosta (C), Luca Orellano (Kevin Kelsy 84'), Yuya Kubo (Sergio Santos 71')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Niko Gioacchini, Corey Baird, Bret Halsey, Sergio Santos, Ian Murphy

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NYC: Matt Freese, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic, Justin Haak, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez (Monsef Bakrar 85'), Hannes Wolf (Andrés Perea 75')

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Birk Risa, Jovan Mijatović,, Julián Fernández, Strahinja Tanasijević, Christian McFarlane, Agustin Ojeda

Head Coach: Nick Cushing

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NYC

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Goal: 4 / 1

Saves: 1 / 4

Corner Kicks: 1 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 2 / 3

Possession: 52 / 48

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Keaton Parks (Yellow Card) 11'

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 65'

NYC - Kevin O'Toole (Yellow Card) 83'

CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 85'

NYC - Santiago Rodríguez (Yellow Card) 89'

CIN - Chidozie Awaziem (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Drew Fischer

Ast. Referees: Logan Brown, Micheal Barwegen

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tom Supple

