FC Cincinnati Draws New York City FC, 0-0 (New York City FC Win 6-5 on Penalties)

November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC faced off against FC Cincinnati on Saturday in a decisive do-or-die Game 3. Both teams battled through a tense and tight first half, with neither able to claim a goal. That carried through into the second period, with the game finishing goalless. That forced the series to be decided by penalties. The fine margins continued into penalties with both sides missing one of their first five spot kicks. After eight penalties each, the score was tied at 5-5. A miss from Teenage Hadebe with Cincinnati's ninth penalty handed Mitja Ilenič the chance to win the game - his successful spot-kick helping City advance and setting up a Conference Semifinal meeting with the Red Bulls.

Match Recap

A place in the next round of the Audi MLS Playoffs was at stake on Saturday afternoon as New York City FC took on FC Cincinnati.

A victory for City last Saturday in Queens forced a Game 3 at TQL Stadium, with both teams eager to continue their postseason journey.

Head Coach Nick Cushing fielded the same lineup that overcame Cincinnati 3-1 at Citi Field a week prior.

A fast start to the game saw both teams fly out of the blocks in search of the first goal. In the 11th minute, DeAndre Yedlin got off a shot that whizzed across the box and just past Matt Freese's post.

City responded soon after via a set-piece opportunity. Keaton Parks got his head to a near post corner but could not find the target.

Cincinnati's best chance of the half came in the 31st minute after a loose ball fell to Luca Orellano 12 yards out. His close-range shot seemed destined for the bottom corner until Freese pulled off a remarkable save to deny him.

The hosts were ramping up the pressure in search of a breakthrough, but in their way stood a dogged and resolute City side.

The half finished with a flurry of action at both ends. Kevin O'Toole nearly put City ahead with a volley from a corner, and moments later, Orellano raced downfield, flashing a shot just wide of the post.

The start of the second half saw both sides struggle to generate a settled rhythm in possession.

Chances were few and far between as the game ticked past the 65-minute mark. City's first change of the game would arrive ten minutes later as Andrés Perea replaced Hannes Wolf out wide.

City thought they had claimed a lead in the 81st minute after a lightning-quick breakaway instigated by Maxi Moralez.

Eventually finished by Alonso Martínez, his joy was short-lived, however, as the goal was ruled out for offside.

That would be Martínez's last involvement as he was replaced by Mounsef Bakrar in the 85th minute. City almost snatched victory deep into stoppage time after some neat combination play between O'Toole, Bakrar, and Parks allowed the latter to fire off a shot that Roman Celentano claimed.

Ultimately, neither side was able to find a goal on the night, meaning penalties would decide the series.

The fine margins continued into the penalty shootout with both sides missing one of their first five spot kicks. After eight penalties each, the score was tied at 5-5. A miss from Cincinnati's Teenage Hadebe handed Mitja Ilenič the chance to win the game and the series - his confident spot-kick winning the game for City and setting up a Conference Semifinal meeting with the Red Bulls.

What's Next

