'Caps Look Ahead to Concacaf Champions Cup Draw on December 10

November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - Through three intense matches, Vancouver Whitecaps FC went toe-to-toe with two-time reigning Western Conference champions Los Angeles FC.

On Friday, the tightest of margins decided the decisive third match, with LAFC winning 1-0 to move on to the Western Conference Semifinals.

LAFC were dangerous early on, but overall the 'Caps were undoubtedly the better side in the first half.

The match began with early physical challenges from both sides setting the tone. Tristan Blackmon did well inside 10 minutes to force Denis Bouanga wide after the winger drove into the box, making his ensuing shot hit the side netting.

Ryan Gauld then had the 'Caps first look on goal, after Brian White laid the Scot off on the edge of the box. However, his shot went high of the mark.

White got the game's first shot on target in the 26th minute, finding space just inside the box and rifling a low shot for LAFC's Hugo Lloris to parry wide.

Some good pressure 10 minutes later almost saw the 'Caps take the lead, as a dangerous cross from Sebastian Berhalter nearly found White right in the six-yard box. The ball was cleared before falling to Pedro Vite, whose ensuing volley went just a few yards wide of the mark.

White came the closest to getting the game's opening goal with minutes remaining in the first half. Gauld released White with a pinpoint through ball behind the LAFC defence, and the American striker tried to chip the on-rushing Lloris but his shot bounced agonizingly wide of the far post.

That was the last good chance of the half as both sides went into the break with the game up for grabs.

The second half started in quick fashion, as Ranko Veselinovic almost got the opener after rising highest at the back post from a deep cross, but his effort went right into the hands of Lloris.

Bouanga then came millimeters away from putting LAFC in front, trying to use the outside of his foot to score from a close angle but the shot went high.

LAFC did end up drawing first blood in the 62nd minute, through Mateusz Bogusz. The Poland international latched onto a headed clearance from Aaron Long and ran in on goal before slotting it into the far corner for 1-0.

Tristan Blackmon looked to have equalized for Whitecaps FC in the 74th minute, but was denied by an offside flag.

The 'Caps had a big chance to get level in the 89th minute from a Gauld free kick. The captain whipped the cross into the box where White managed to get a flick on first, but his effort was blocked before it could trouble Lloris in net.

Despite the 'Caps fighting tirelessly from the first minute, LAFC would hold on to the 1-0 win to move on to the next round of the playoffs.

The 'Caps now head into the offseason, looking ahead to an early start to the 2025 season as they compete once again as Canadian champions in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The draw for the tournament will take place on Tuesday, December 10 with the schedule following afterwards.

For more information on the 2025 season, including season membership, visit whitecapsfc.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 22,220

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Scoring Summary

62' - LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz (Aaron Long)

Statistics

Possession: LAFC 41.9% - VAN 58.1%

Shots: LAFC 12 - VAN 12

Shots on Goal: LAFC 2 - VAN 2

Saves: LAFC 2 - VAN 1

Fouls: LAFC 16 - VAN 13

Offsides: LAFC 1 - VAN 3

Corners: LAFC 7 - VAN 1

Cautions

88' - LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead

90'+3 - VAN - Ryan Gauld

Los Angeles FC

1.Hugo Lloris; 5.Marlon (20.Eduard Atuesta 45'), 25.Maxime Chanot, 33.Aaron Long; 14.Sergi Palencia, 11.Timothy Tillman (6.Ilie Sánchez 82'), 8.Lewis O'Brien, 24.Ryan Hollingshead; 13.Cristian Olivera (9. Olivier Giroud 45'), 19.Mateusz Bogusz (3.Jesús Murillo 86'), 9.Denis Bouanga

Substitutes not used

12.Thomas Hasal, 2.Omar Campos, 4.Eddie Segura, 10.Carlos Vela, 30.David Martínez

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (22.Ali Ahmed 67'), 4.Ranko Veselinović, 6.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe; 26.Stuart Armstrong (8.Alessandro Schöpf 75'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 45.Pedro Vite (23.Déiber Caicedo 82'); 25.Ryan Gauld, 11.Fafa Picault (2.Mathías Laborda 82'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 18.Édier Ocampo, 19.Damir Kreilach, 28.Levonte Johnson

- whitecapsfc.com -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.