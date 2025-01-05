The Force Was Not with the Sea Wolves, Watertown Wins 4-2

January 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







One day after collecting points in back to back games for the first time this season Mississippi and the Watertown Wolves met again inside of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Star Wars night as both sides looked to get quick starts and use the Force to propel themselves to a win.

The Sea Wolves got out to a lead for the second night in a row as Chuck Costello was sprung on a breakaway from Ricards Jelenskis and after going forehand backhand and through the legs of Anton Borodkin Mississippi had the 1-0 lead. The teams traded penalties throughout the rest of the first but neither side could find the back of the net.

Watertown answered back in the second frame as newcomer Davide Gaeta put home a secondary opportunity after Sam Best was sprawled out to make the initial save on a four on one opportunity for the Wolves and tied up the game 1-1.

The third period kicked off with a lot of penalty activity as on a Matt Stoia minor Josh Tomasi buried one early just 2:25 into the frame to put Watertown ahead 2-1. After an Andrew Stacey minor Trevor Lord sniped another over the shoulder of Sam Best to go ahead 3-1. Mississippi battled back on the back of a second Costello tally, but 3-2 was as close as they could get as Gaeta tallied an empty netter, his second as a Watertown Wolf.

Best stopped 40 of 43 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum tomorrow afternoon for a 4:05pm start in the rubber match against Watertown. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster app, or by stopping by the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.